Asheville, NC

Brevard estate sells for record-setting $9.3 million

By Kari Barrows
my40.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina is setting another record in the real estate market. According to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, a farmhouse estate sited on 160 acres of land in Brevard recently sold for $9.3 million. The realty group says the estate is "the most expensive residential sale recorded in the Asheville region and the most expensive sale ever recorded in the Canopy MLS," which is a "wholly-owned subsidiary corporation of the Canopy Realtor Association," according to the association's website.

