The arguments for and against rolling out COVID-19 boosters this month

By Tim O'Donnell
There seems to be no consensus on how and when the United States should go about delivering COVID-19 booster shots to Americans. On Friday, it was reported that top officials are urging the White House to scale back its plans to make everyone eligible starting Sept. 20. Instead, there's a chance only Pfizer recipients — and even then just a portion — will get their extra doses by that date because there isn't enough data on the Moderna, which may have more staying power than Pfizer anyway, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

