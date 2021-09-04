CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

In Clarence, many voices on mask mandate: Parents. Doctors. A man charged in Capitol riot.

By Harold McNeil
Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ER physician who opposes mask mandates. A nurse and mother in favor of them. A man from out of town who's been charged as part of the Capitol insurrection. These were just three of the faces in the crowd at a meeting of the Clarence Board of Education last week, all there to debate what has become one of the hottest of hot-button topics during the pandemic: mask mandates in schools.

