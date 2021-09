Over the course of the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz (Lisseth Chavez) has become a valuable member of the Legends team due to her ability to sense and communicate with aliens having been abducted by them as a child, but there's also a lot of mystery surrounding the character. While Spooner was returned to Earth by the aliens, her mother seemingly wasn't and is, all these years later, presumed dead leaving Spooner to want to avenge her. This week, however, more of Spooner's origin story is revealed, including the truth about what happened to her mother, and it comes with a heartbreaking outcome.