A Good Marriage in Every Sense – Dynasty

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDYNASTY – Friday, September 10, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. ELIZABETH GILLIES DIRECTS – Blake (Grant Show) continues on his quest for the Senate and turns to someone very unexpectedly for help. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) continues to learn more about Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) with the help of an...

cwdetroit.cbslocal.com

