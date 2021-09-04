CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Home Run – In The Dark

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN THE DARK – Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. DESPERATION – Feeling isolated and alone, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) seeks comfort in the familiar but sometimes things do change, and she is forced to fend for herself. Also starring Casey Deidrick and Morgan Krantz. The episode was directed...

cwdetroit.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Deidrick
Person
Jeff Chan
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 10 Review: Home Run

I am BEGGING In the Dark to find Jess. It's been 84 years, for heaven's sake, and we have no legitimate leads, no information, and we're going in circles. The carousel keeps on spinning onIn The Dark Season 3 Episode 10, with Murphy evading the cops with a startling level of finesse. The police and Josh (because I REFUSE to acknowledge him as anything else) make fools of themselves, and Jess is only a figment of Murphy's imagination.
Animalsraventribune.com

Run on vacation: The missing dog runs 380 kilometers home

A dog escaped on a vacation trip. The owners searched for their four-legged friend for hours – in vain. When “Pablo” suddenly reappears in his hometown, 380 kilometers away, his owners are surprised. On the way back from vacation in Italy, Pablo, the owner of the hunting landscape, stopped in...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Releasing Full Music Album

It’s another career. One of the more common issues with wrestlers is finding something to do once they leave the ring. Not everyone has something to fall back on once they retire and it can be kind of a mess when their career is over. Some wrestlers do have more of a plan though and that is the case with a mostly retired wrestler, as you will get to see later this month.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Doctor Who: Davies' DW "Trial Run" Dark Season Gets Big Finish Adapt

Dark Season, Russell T. Davies' first-ever TV show, is getting a new lease on life from Big Finish in the form of audio dramas. Davies has said the YA Science Fiction comedy thriller, which premiered in 1991, was his "trial run" for Doctor Who that he got to relaunch 14 years later in 2005 after he became the hottest showrunner in the UK. Dark Season chronicled the adventures of three teenagers who are caught in a conspiracy of brainwashing, kidnaps, and a threat to the whole human race, spearheaded by the sinister Mr. Eldritch. Yes, the plot is very Doctor Who and also strongly influenced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The trio of snarky high school heroes was played by Victoria Lambert as the 13-year-old Marcie, Ben Chandler as Tom, and Kate Winslet, in her first major professional acting role, as Reet.
Columbus, GAaugustachronicle.com

Bill Kirby: Running in the dark changes perception of future

"… just dancing in the dark." Before becoming the face on a $10 bill and the inspiration for a Broadway play, Alexander Hamilton was nationally celebrated for directing a night attack at the Battle of Yorktown. The effort helped win the battle and the war, paving the way toward American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy