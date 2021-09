Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle are coming back! CBS announced that the original stars of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation are reprising their roles for an all-new CSI. The original show premiered more than 21 years ago and aired for 15 seasons. It was the most successful drama for a decade and spawned several successful spin-offs (CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, and CSI: Cyber), but viewers still miss the original cast. Well, the wait is almost over, CSI fans! Several original cast members are returning for CSI: Vegas, and the new show looks so good. CBS surprised fans with a trailer and a release date, so the countdown is officially on.