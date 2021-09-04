Long Beach DUI checkpoint on August 27 nets 11 citations and 3 DUI arrests

A DUI Checkpoint conducted on Aug. 27, 2021, resulted in 11 citations and 3 DUI arrests. The Long Beach Police Department Traffic Section conducted a DUI/Drivers License checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Atlantic Avenue and South Street, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public.