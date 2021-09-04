Health Bulletin: Get the vaccine, for your sake and others’

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is not a “personal choice.” It never was, really, but the onslaught of cases fueled by the delta variant has removed any doubt. And yet that’s not what Florida’s governor would have you believe. On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis actually uttered these incredible — and incorrect — words about the vaccine: “It’s about your health and whether you want that protection or not. It really doesn’t impact me or anyone else.”