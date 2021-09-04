Health Bulletin: Get the vaccine, for your sake and others’
School is back in session. Parents, teachers, staff and students were hoping for a safer back-to-school environment this fall. The Health Department and School Committee have been preparing and hoping to keep everyone safe. The latest surge is showing no signs of lessening as the cases, deaths and hospitalizations are increasing. How do we keep our unvaccinated children in our community safe until they can get vaccinated?thewestfieldnews.com
Comments / 0