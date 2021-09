International football is back with World Cup 2022 qualification resuming and England have the task of shaking off a Euro 2020 hangover.Gareth Southgate’s side impressed on the way to the final against Italy, but went down on penalties at Wembley.But the group appears set to peak in the years ahead and a place at Qatar 2022 already looks likely with three wins from three games so far. Follow Hungary vs England LIVEHungary could present a tough test though, with Marco Rossi’s side giving Germany a scare in the final game of their group at Euro 2020, while France...