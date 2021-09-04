CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow Pride march returns for first time since Covid-19 pandemic

Pride marchers at a previous rally outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Thousands of people marched through the streets of Glasgow as they took part the city’s first Pride celebrations since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bisexuality was the theme for this year’s Glasgow Pride, which began at Festival Park before making its way to George Square.

Most Pride events around the UK in 2021 have been cancelled due to coronavirus, with just Glasgow and Birmingham hosting marches this year.

Organisers said Glasgow’s Pride Mardi Gla is the first full march since the onset of the virus.

Around 10,000 people took part in the 2019 event in Glasgow.

This year, participants were asked to take a lateral flow test beforehand and wear a face covering.

Daniel Syme, chair of the organising committee, said: “Covid has been so tough for everyone, but particularly the LGBT+ communities as we have seen a large increase in hate crimes in Scotland and also the rise of brutality and removal of legal rights across Eastern Europe.

“Today is a major step back to normality with a full pride march, and I am delighted that Glasgow and Birmingham have come together to ensure the return of official pride marches to the UK.”

Parade manager Stuart McPhail added: “The team has worked closely with Glasgow city council and public agencies to ensure that the safety and welfare of participants is the most important consideration – we are clear that by people testing and considering wearing face coverings that Glasgow’s Pride as an outside event is safe.”

New Scottish Green minister Patrick Harvie addressed the crowds during the events.

The co-leader of the Scottish Green party joined the Scottish Government last week as part of the cooperation agreement between the SNP and his party.

Writing on Twitter after the event, he said: “Lovely to join an actual real-world Pride event today – #MardiGla in Glasgow.

“Our LGBTQ+ community will stay strong, stay united and stay safe, and we will stand together against the growing hostility against our equality.”

