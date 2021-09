Several opponents of Bishop Sycamore have backed out of scheduled high school football games against the program, and more may be following. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) High School was scheduled to play Bishop Sycamore on Sept. 24 and is now looking for other teams to play on that date. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Maryland) Catholic High School canceled its game, which had been scheduled for Oct. 1 at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, Maryland.