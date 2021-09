It wouldn’t be a long holiday weekend without some killer bands to help you take full advantage of it. Remember to keep the doors open, lest these musicians blow them off. One Barrel in Egg Harbor is celebrating Sausage Fest with a Friday lineup that includes Bob Bero, 1-4 pm, and Johnny Wad, 4-8 pm, recreating the best of the ’80s and ’90s with a can’t-miss party attitude. Saturday will kick off with the Feel Good Kids, 12-3 pm, dazzling audiences with the hits of yesterday and today; and The Love Monkeys, 6-10 pm. On Sunday, the Sugarbush Boys will play 12-3 pm, and Off Brand will bring the energy and keep the party going, 4-8 pm. Finally, Bob Bero will return on Monday, 1-4 pm, to take us home.