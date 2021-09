When Zach Tinker got the call that he had been cast on “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem,” the limited series spinoff of “Days of our Lives” currently airing on Peacock, he was thrilled but also confused. Why was he confused? Initially, he was to play an unknown love interest of Sonny Kiriakis. It wasn’t until after he landed the role that he learned he was actually hired to play Sonny himself. In an interview with Soap Opera Network, Tinker explains how that all went down, whether he’d be interested in reprising the role on the main series, if offered, working with co-stars Chandler Massey (Will Horton) and Greg Rikaart (Leo Stark), and how cartoons have helped him get through the pandemic that up until recently put a halt to most worldwide activities.