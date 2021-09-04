CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: You guys can hate on Lee Corso all you want...

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF he puts on a Bulldog head in a little bit, I will hug his neck. Re: You guys can hate on Lee Corso all you want... No hate but he is 85 ish and suffered a stroke so he should not be on tv. His time has passed…. Re:...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: It’s cute how you want to jump all over the football coaches

Unfortunately Tony’s offenses have under performed against good to elite defenses. No adjustments seemed to have been made since the whipping that OSU put on us. For example, if you cannot block them with the oline leave the TE and a back in to help. We did not air it out once to my recollection.
Video Gamestigernet.com

Re: How do you guys relax?

I get so stressed over games to where I won’t even eat dinner until the game is over. Any tips on how to talk me off the ledge before and during games. I feel confident in our tigers but I worry too much instead of enjoying the game like most fans. Anyways GO TIGERS!!!
Sportstigernet.com

This may shock many of you

EFE614D8-EA9D-4010-9173-5E7956186C1C.png(240.9 K) ...grump and bmeist both got him lol. Another coot bites the dust in the “sandstorm”. I saw a USUC hype video get posted and the funny thing was durning the video they were showing plays from their games but on the bottom you could see the score and they were losing in almost every single clip.
MLBtigernet.com

I still get onions in my eyes when .................

I watch this. I'm sure everyone has heard the story of him practicing with Jeter under the stands prior. He asked for advice and #2 told him don't bounce it Mr. President they will boo you. <###### async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">
TV & Videostigernet.com

ACC Network. How I hate the!

For the freaking boneheaded move that is the ACC Network and the inability to get this on Xfinity. In MN, good luck as well. You cannot just switch because Hulu for example does not carry some other channels we as a family really like. Radio it is today I guess...
Sportstigernet.com

Is Dixon out of Dabo's doghouse......

That Doghouse, aka Love Shack bit is getting old. Sure it was funny at first years ago. But your man didn't do something horrendous then why punish the team as a whole by keeping your best player sidelined? You let him come in late in the game so obviously only egos were hurt in the first place.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Gotta love the logic of SEC Network.

Watching it a little bit this morning. Remember, the ACC stinks. "Clemson will not be tested the rest of the year because everybody in the ACC stinks." That was the mantra last week. Well, I turn it on and the first thing I hear is a breakdown of the MS...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

It's time

Lol I'm sure Korn will be on the shortlist to add to the staff once Elliott takes a HC job. However, let's continue to trust our OC who has won us 2 nattys and 6 straight ACC titles instead of blaming him for one bad game against an elite D. If the OL had played better, Clemson would have won that game with what Tony called.
TV & Videostigernet.com

It's Friday, It's 5:00 and

I still don't know what MyfavOrange® has been listening to, or what he's going to be putting on the grill. I hope everyone on Tnet has a fantastic weekend.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit on concern with Clemson

ESPN lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he was concerned about the lack of QB run game out of the loss to Georgia:. We've transformed from a zone read offense to a drop back in the pocket offense, except DJ has not learned the art of stepping up and moving within the pocket.
Footballtigernet.com

Good luck today

With that OL of yours. Every sack they give up today deminishes our D-fronts' effort of last week. P.S. Y'all can't fix it this year. Might take 2-3 yrs and some Kirby-like recruiting.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Before I could even spell Clemson

I was a South Carolina State fan. MEAC champs 9 times in 10 years from 1974-1983. Some of my heroes were Deacon Jones, Donnie Shell, Harry Carson, and later Charlie Brown. I remember watching the Bill Davis Show as a kid. Years later, it was a thrill when I first met Coach Willie Jeffries, only to later become good friends with the legend. I have also met Coach Buddy Pough, although I will never know him like I did Jeffries. I have known university presidents, athletic directors, and faculty members. I have been to numerous functions and events. Heck, I even used to service the ATM in the center of campus. I am an Orangeburg boy, so I will always be a Bulldog fan.

