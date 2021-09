The Steve Sarkisian era begins at No. 21 Texas with a tricky matchup as the Longhorns welcome No. 23 Louisiana to Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium for the first time in 16 years. The story of this game rests on both sidelines. Sarkisian takes the reins as a coach for the first time since he was let go at USC in 2015. On the other side, Louisiana coach Billy Napier is one of the hottest young coaching prospects in the profession and has been connected to past vacancies at Auburn, Mississippi State and several other SEC schools. That speaks to what Napier has built at Louisiana.