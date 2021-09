Let’s start with a little perspective. Yes, Javier Baez did a really dumb thing and said a pretty dumb (but honest!) thing this weekend. It wasn’t capital D dumb, though. Baez and some of his new teammates have been upset that Mets fans have been booing the players during their August from hell; the Mets are 8-19 this month and watched a division lead they’d held since early May evaporate into the Queens sky. Now, they’re highly unlikely to reach the postseason. So Baez and a few teammates — it was Baez’s idea, as reported by the New York Daily News — started giving a dramatic thumbs-down gesture to the fans when they had success on the field.