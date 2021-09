Boris Johnson has unveiled an additional 1.25% levy on national insurance paid by wage earners and employers, which will raise Pound 14 billion a year to help pay for the NHS and reforms to social care. Coming on the back of rises to income tax and corporation tax that were announced in the budget in March, it is the latest example of the government using tax rises rather than austerity to rein in public finances that have been hit by the cost of the pandemic.