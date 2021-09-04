CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Watch: Longhorns arrive for season opener vs. Ragin' Cajuns

By Taylor Estes
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Longhorns are in the house. After what seems to be a lifetime of an offseason, Texas football is back on the Forty Acres to host a Top 25 ranked opponent inside Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium. No. 21 Texas has officially arrived at the stadium, as seen...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#Texas Football#College Football#Cajuns#I Love College#American Football#Ragin#Louisiana Lafayette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Footballchatsports.com

Longhorn football commits set to open 2021 season this weekend

The 2021 Texas high school football season begins this weekend, and a huge chunk of the Texas Longhorns’ 2022 recruiting class will be playing their first games tonight and tomorrow. A pair of our-of-state commits opened their season last week, and the program’s two commits from Arizona are both scheduled to start their senior season next week.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch on CFB Week 2: Texas A&M vs Colorado

It's Week 2 in college football, and while it's still early, the "contenders" and the "pretenders" are slowly being identified. This process will continue on as the Texas A&M Aggies go on the road to face the Colorado Buffaloes. In a matchup of traditional SEC and PAC-12 powers, Texas A&M will look to establish itself as an early CFB Playoff favorite. while Colorado tries to build on a successful season in which it fell just short of a conference championship birth. The Aggies and Buffs will be facing off for the first time since 2009, back when they were major players in the Big-12.
College SportsScarlet Nation

WATCH: Kirby Smart previews season opener vs. Clemson

“Thoughts and prayers going out to those in the Gulf Coast and New Orleans areas. We obviously have a few players from those areas and it is something that we are thinking of those folks and all that they are going through. As this hurricane makes it way northward, we are hoping for safety for all during this time…We are obviously excited about this game it seems like it has been a long time coming. We have had a good camp in terms of working on ourselves. We moved onto Clemson last week, Wednesday or Thursday we started working on these guys. We got a chance to watch them in the summer and we got a chance to watch them in the spring. They are really talented, probably one of the best defenses I have ever seen returning in terms of number of starts and number of games played, the volume of experience is unmatched anywhere and anytime and I have been in college football a long time, just in terms of how much football those guys have played. Then you know their quarterback got some experience last year when Trevor (Lawrence) was down, he has one of the biggest arms I have ever seen, he is very talented, very hard to defend. I’s like every play it’s tough to defend when you play these guys, it’s like there is no time to rest. Special teams wise they have always had good specialists and they continue to, that is a rich history tradition in that both teams have always had great specialists. I think special teams will play a big outcome in this game.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy