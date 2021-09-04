Iron Man 3’s Guy Pearce Reveals If He Was Approached To Return For Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally debuted in theaters this past weekend, bringing the next chapter in the saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life. The blockbuster already had the ambitious task of introducing Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and those in his orbit to general audiences, all while further showcasing the status quo of a post-Avengers: Endgame world. The series' promotional material had already hinted that Shang-Chi and his supporting cast would not be alone in that effort, with cameos from Doctor Strange's Wong (Benedict Wong) and The Incredible Hulk's Abomination (Tim Roth) in the film's tournament sequence. But as those who have seen the film know, the MCU cameos don't end there. Obviously, spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings below! Only look if you want to know!