Iron Man 3’s Guy Pearce Reveals If He Was Approached To Return For Shang-Chi
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally introduces the MCU’s version of the Mandarin, following his existence being teased since the franchise began. Infamously, Iron Man 3 apparently featured the supervillain, before it was revealed that Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery was just an actor hired to cover for Aldrich Kilian, who described himself as the real Mandarin. Now we know that Tony Leung’s Wenwu is the true master of the Ten Rings.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0