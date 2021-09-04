By OTS Staff



As the 20th Anniversary of the September 11 Attacks approaches, Las Vegas Fire and residents are committed to Never Forget. Several events have been planned to honor the sacrifices of the brave men and women who were there that day.











The Deets

• Events have been planned in conjunction with PFFN (Professional Firefighters of Nevada), the Los Angeles County Firefighters Emerald Society, and the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.



• September 10 at 7 p.m. there will be a Firefighter’s Night at Las Vegas Ballpark.



• At 8 a.m. on September 11, to honor the heroes individuals can participate in the Stair Climb the Strat Fundraiser— Check-in is at 7 a.m. with all proceeds going toward local and national first responder charities.



• A Memorial Motorcycle ride will take place at noon to honor Dr. Michael Brown, a Las Vegas local who traveled back to NYC to help with cleanup and rescue efforts who recently passed away from 9/11 related cancer. Registration at 10 a.m.



• At 7 p.m. the Annual Firefighters Tribute March will start on Fremont Street Downtown Las Vegas.





CLICK to follow us on Google News and never miss a story!

The post Honoring the Heroes of 9/11 on the 20 Year Anniversary appeared first on Off The Strip .