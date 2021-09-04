Mariners Minor League Report — September 4

It has been a rather good year on the whole for the Seattle Mariners farm system. Several top prospects debuted, including Taylor Trammell, Jarred Kelenic, Logan Gilbert, and Cal Raleigh. We’ve seen full seasons from several players who had yet to put them together stateside, and have gotten encouraging development from Noelvi Marte, George Kirby, Sam Carlson, Brandon Williamson, and several others. Also, **gestures in the direction of literally everything Julio Rodríguez has done**. Even the things that have been mild letdowns have not, knock on wood, been entirely crushing or necessarily lasting issues, including Emerson Hancock’s abbreviated season, or injuries slowing early breakout Adam Macko and low minors speedster Jonatan Clase.