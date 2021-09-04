CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mariners Minor League Report — September 4

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers recorded 10 hits, but it wasn’t enough as Tacoma fell to Reno 13–2 on Friday night. LF Eric Filia (3x4, R, 2B), SS Donovan Walton (2x4, R, HR, 2 RBI) and 3B Jantzen Witte (2x4, BB) each recorded multi-hit games, whiled DH/C Brian O’Keefe (1x4, BB, CF Marcus Wilson (1x4) and 2B/SS Jack Reinheimer (1x4) each collected 1 of the the team’s 10 hits. Starter Asher Wojciechowski (3.0,5,6,6,0,3,2HR,HB) recorded the loss, allowing 6 runs on 5 hits while walking 0 and striking out 3 over 3.0 innings. RH Penn Murfee (1.0,2,3,3,1,2,HR), LH Ray Kerr (1.0,0,0,0,0,1,HB), RH Brian Schlitter (1.0,1,2,2,1,2,HR,HB), RH Darin Gillies (1.0,3,2,2,1,1) and RH Matt Festa (1.0,0,0,0,0,2) combined to allow 7 runs on 6 hits over 5.0 innings in relief. Walton, C Jose Godoy and Schlitter were all ejected in the 7th inning following a bases clearing brawl.

