Why Does Coaching Matter for Entrepreneurs?

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. India is no stranger to family business. Even today 85 percent of businesses account as family business and the generational aspects of passing on the baton are as old as time itself. Statistics say that only 13 percent of family businesses survive up to the third generation. However, something has changed dramatically in the last few years and family business leaders are displaying character and resilience and re-prioritizing with agility. Today the family business leaders want to have a clear line distinction between professional management and family ownership. On the other hand, the new generation wants to dabble into new strategies for the future from enhancing digital capabilities to driving profit with the purpose for the new world. Together, this has brought diversity in a family business that was never seen before.