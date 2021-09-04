CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first tee at the Solheim Cup is one of the best scenes in all of sports

By Keely Levins
Golf Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing quite like it in golf. The first tee at the Solheim Cup is loud, it’s packed, it’s passionate, it’s not your normal tournament. The Solheim Cup has its own form of etiquette on the first tee: Instead of quiet fans, if you ask them for noise, you’ll get it. Danielle Kang loved the energy of the crowd from her first Solheim Cup back in 2017. True to form, she was hyping the crowd up again on Saturday at Inverness as she teed off in the first match with her partner, Austin Ernst. They took on newly crowned AIG Women’s Open winner Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren in foursomes.

