Writer’s Forum: Travel as spiritual practice

In 2006, Dr Jim Oschman, a research pioneer of Energy Medicine, gave a presentation in Crestone, at Shumei Institute, in which he introduced Dr Stephen Porges’ Polyvagal Theory, which identifies a Social Engagement System in the human-mammalian autonomic nervous system. Jim shared a slide show from a conference he participated in, which he called the Copenhagen Interpretation on Autism. This was my first introduction to The Social Engagement System. www.StephenPorges.com Fortunately for me, I became a protegé of Stanley Rosenberg, a 26-year research associate of Porges and author of Accessing the Healing Power of the Vagal Nerve. He passed forward to me his best techniques for regulating the vagal brake, among other subtle somatic protocols. The vagal brake is an intercommunication dynamic between the ventral vagal nerve and the pacemaker of the heart. The vagal brake is regulated by the oculocardiac reflex, an extremely subtle intercommunication dynamic between the nerve endings of the extra ocular muscles of the eyes and the pacemaker cells of the sino atrial node of the heart. Self-regulation of the oculocardiac reflex allows us to consciously regulate the beat of the heart.