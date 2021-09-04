CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Writer’s Forum: Travel as spiritual practice

crestoneeagle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe campfire crackles, sending flames into the dawn sky. Cream-laden espresso steams, a journal is by my side. This is the beginning of my day: the distant howl of a coyote as birds awaken. No traffic. No internet chatter. No daily news. I pick up my journal and begin to write.

crestoneeagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Travel Trailer#Camping#Traveler#Walking Meditation#Writer S Forum#Crestone Eagle#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Lifestylehometownsource.com

Writer's Block: You can plan on that

Are you an itinerary traveler or an improv traveler?. Put another way: Are you optimistic, or have you resigned yourself to the cold reality of the mayhem invariably associated with vacationing?. OK, that may be a little dramatic. However, every time our family heads out of town, something wacky seems...
Sciencecrestoneeagle.com

Phylogenetic love & the state of grace A new consciousness for humanity

In 2006, Dr Jim Oschman, a research pioneer of Energy Medicine, gave a presentation in Crestone, at Shumei Institute, in which he introduced Dr Stephen Porges’ Polyvagal Theory, which identifies a Social Engagement System in the human-mammalian autonomic nervous system. Jim shared a slide show from a conference he participated in, which he called the Copenhagen Interpretation on Autism. This was my first introduction to The Social Engagement System. www.StephenPorges.com Fortunately for me, I became a protegé of Stanley Rosenberg, a 26-year research associate of Porges and author of Accessing the Healing Power of the Vagal Nerve. He passed forward to me his best techniques for regulating the vagal brake, among other subtle somatic protocols. The vagal brake is an intercommunication dynamic between the ventral vagal nerve and the pacemaker of the heart. The vagal brake is regulated by the oculocardiac reflex, an extremely subtle intercommunication dynamic between the nerve endings of the extra ocular muscles of the eyes and the pacemaker cells of the sino atrial node of the heart. Self-regulation of the oculocardiac reflex allows us to consciously regulate the beat of the heart.
TravelGo Backpacking

Now Hiring: US-Based Adventure Travel Writer

Go Backpacking, one of the web's longest-running indie travel websites, is looking for a writer to expand our adventure travel coverage in the United States. Our main demographic is US readers (and I, Dave, am based in Austin, TX); therefore, I prefer writers in the United States. This is a...
ReligionHouston Chronicle

Pandemic has been a spiritual boon for some, and Rosh Hashanah 2021 shows what's changed

Barrie Rein Thunemann was a spiritual seeker for decades, looking for a deep Jewish spirituality guided by socially liberal ethics. It took the pandemic for her to find it. Thunemann, 52, once lived in an ashram - or spiritual retreat center - and years later tried to start a havurah, or lay-led Jewish community, outside Seattle. But logistics like commuting and the rush of parenting two kids got in the way of finding something that felt right.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'My girlfriend keeps taking credit for food that I have cooked'

We have been having people around for dinner for the first time in a while and I have cooked most of the food, as I usually do when it’s just us; but then my girlfriend always seems to take the credit for the food. Either she pipes up with something like “We made this”, or if there’s one element she has made, she goes on and on about that and demands to know what our friends think of that one particular thing.
Sturgis Journal

Writers’ Corner: ’What’s Cooking?’

If you cook, what inspired you to do so? I posed this question to my friends. Their most resounding answer: “Hunger!”. My answer was so much more complex. Cooking is love. Cooking is comfort. Cooking is how we share. Cooking (and baking) is caring. Cooking is every day, and special. We need to eat, and we crave flavor, variety and our favorites. Sweet or savory, I always want to have something on offer, and something to look forward to. I learned to cook by being present right from the start while wonderful things were being made. I wanted my hands in it. I was allowed to help with cooking and baking until I naturally became comfortable with the traditional foods at our home.
Books & Literaturenymdispatch.com

Illogic decisions: A writer’s heart beat

What writers love more than anything else is illogic. Several years ago, it was no further away than the local exercise gym. (Maybe they’ve changed the policy by now.) “We have a new program here sponsored by your health insurance agency that will reimburse you in actual dollars if you come and exercise at least eight times each month.”
San Francisco, CAciis.edu

Women's Spirituality Department Online Info Session

Add to Calendar 09/10/2021 4:00 pm 09/10/2021 5:00 pm America/Los_Angeles Women's Spirituality Department Online Info Session Learn about the online PhD and MA in Women's Spirituality at CIIS on September 10, 2021. Online with Dr. Alka Arora false MM/DD/YYYY. The Women's Spirituality program offers a transdisciplinary, multicultural, and socially-engaged approach...
SoftwarePosted by
Black Enterprise

Leave Writer’s Block In The Past With Rytr’s AI Writing Tool

There’s nothing worse than sitting down in front of your computer, prepared to write something, and writer’s block settles in. Before you know it, you’ve spent more time thinking about what to write than actually putting those words on your screen. As a result, a dread typically accompanies the thought of sitting down and composing something as simple as an email.
Agriculturethefern.org

Editor’s Desk — Staff writer Leah Douglas’s next move

This week we wrapped up the mapping project of Covid-19 outbreaks at food-production facilities and farms around the nation. This nearly 18-month-long project, spearheaded and updated almost daily by staff writer and associate editor Leah Douglas, came to an end largely because of a lack of reliable data. As Leah explains, companies and states have decided to keep much of their data secret, even with the rise of the Delta variant. But to date she has counted nearly 100,000 cases and 466 deaths among food system workers.
MusicPopMatters

Cochemea’s ‘Vol. II: Baca Sewa’ Brings a Unique Point of View to Spiritual Jazz

Cochemea Gastelum’s 2019 release All My Relations saw the saxophonist step out from his longtime ensemble role as a member of the Dap-Kings. They are Daptone Records‘ house band, best known for backing the late Sharon Jones and collaborations with the likes of Mark Ronson—and explore his musical practices as a solo artist. Now, Vol. II: Baca Sewa continues the work as Cochemea leads a seven-piece ensemble through innovative arrangements, his perspective informed by his Yaqui and Mescalero Apache ancestry and the cosmic sounds of spiritual jazz.
Religionevangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: Spiritual hypocrisy is dangerous and deadly

In Matthew 23:1-30, the Lord talks about the spiritual hypocrisy of the scribes and the Pharisees. Please understand that spiritual hypocrisy is a dangerous and deadly sin. The hypocrisy of professing Christians has served as an excuse for many to disregard the claims of Christ stating the church is full of hypocrites. In Jesus’ day, a hypocrite was a stage actor. He or she was someone who was…
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Good without God?

You may have seen the headlines. Greg Epstein, Harvard University's new chief of chaplains, is an atheist. And his best-known book proclaims "Good without God: What a Billion Nonreligious People Do Believe." What a provocative question this raises. Good without God?. A traditional response may come as an irate explosion....
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Smithsonian Institution pieces together history of 9/11

With memories of Sept. 11, 2001 fading for some, and images of that day unknown to a younger generation, the Smithsonian Institution is working at piecing together history object by object. William Brangham takes a behind-the-scenes look as part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
U.K.Kentucky Kernel

Humans of UK: Dr. Erika Engstrom makes her presence known

This is Humans of UK, inspired by the Humans of New York Instagram series by photographer and author Brandon Stanton. This series dives into the individuals of UK as well as their stories, strifes and passions. Professor Erika Engstrom’s office is coming together. Engstrom, the UK School of Journalism and...
Travelcrestoneeagle.com

Prime locations to view fall colors by foot or car

Prime locations to view fall colors by foot or car. The last breaths of summer have nearly been taken here in the San Luis Valley. Golden seas of sunflowers signal that the precious months of wildflower blooms are almost complete. Busy birds, insects, and critters are stocking up to prepare for the cooler months ahead, some called to migrate, others to harvest and prepare for winter. Autumn is quickly approaching, and with it the miraculous turning of the leaves. Rich hues of gold, orange, and red will soon line our mountains and valley as temperatures drop and chlorophyl production wanes. Witnessing the colorful display of fall foliage is a special way to welcome the change of season and celebrate the beauty of our state. Consider a hike or day drive to some of the prime viewing spots for autumn leaves this September and October.
Religionaudacy.com

Father Joseph McCaffrey: 'There's a spiritual healthcare issue that is not being addressed at any level'

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Spiritual leaders say there's a reason why many Americans are finding it hard to cope with the stresses of remembering 9/11. "On 9/11, everyone came together," said Fr. Joseph McCaffery, pastor of the Holy Spirit Parish of Lawrence County, during the KDKA Radio Morning Show Friday. "People put aside there differences and said hey no, first we're human beings, and we're Americans, and we've got to stand together and we were all one."

Comments / 0

Community Policy