New Princess Diana Movie ‘Spencer’ Received a 3-Minute Standing Ovation at the Venice Film Festival

By Joel Calfee
purewow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a royal follower like us, then you've probably been (excitedly) awaiting the release of the new Princess Diana biopic Spencer. The psychological drama, which was directed by Pablo Larraín (﻿Jackie), sees Kristen Stewart star as the Princess of Wales, and it follows the famous figure on a weekend she spends with the royal family in 1991. During this holiday, the princess realizes that she wants to end her marriage to Prince Charles, and as Stewart previously said, the flick is “a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life.”

