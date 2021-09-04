CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2021 NFL Week 1

By Blogging The Boys Staff
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 6 days ago
This past offseason sure did take a while to roll all the way through, but it is gone and all that is in front of us is a hopeful Super Bowl campaign from America’s Team. As you are well-aware, the Dallas Cowboys will play in the season-opener this Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raise their Super Bowl LV banner, a game that they won in the very stadium that this game will take place in. The contest marks the return of Dak Prescott for the Cowboys while Tom Brady and Co. are the unstoppable force on the other side.

www.bloggingtheboys.com

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Ezekiel Elliott
Tom Brady
Antonio Brown
Rob Gronkowski
Dak Prescott
Micah Parsons
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Super Bowl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Spotify
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys
