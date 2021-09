I was very young when I realized there was something wrong with our world. I remember being around 10 or 11 when the Cabbage Patch Kids craze started (it was the ’80s!). I remember having a love-hate relationship with the Kids – everyone had one, so of course I wanted one, yet I could feel that there was something wrong about the fact that “everyone wanted one,” without questioning why. I didn’t want to be left out, but I didn’t want to cave under social pressure – what was a young girl to do? In the end, my folks got me a CPK for my birthday. Technically, I hadn’t bought it, but I still remember the feeling of happiness mingled with disgust. Now I was “just like everyone,” but I had also betrayed my true feelings, that we were being made to think we all needed these ugly dolls.