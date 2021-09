Venom 2 is officially rated PG-13. While that might be a tad disappointing for those of you who want to see the symbiote in glorious, gory action, don't worry too much – according to FilmRatings.com, the rating is for "intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references." (H/T ComicBook.com) Considering Venom was also rated PG-13, we can expect the sequel to be fairly similar in terms of tone, though that movie was rated for "intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for language."