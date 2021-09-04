DJ Seinfeld’s New Album ‘Mirrors’ Marks A Mature, Focused New Direction

In a recent interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval confirmed that the three-time Grammy Award-nominated rock quartet has spent some of the coronavirus downtime compiling ideas for its next album. "Yes, we've been working on a new record," he said. "I think everybody has during the whole COVID time. But not being able to go jam — I mean, we're a band that jams. A lot of these new bands all live in different states, and they just send files, and all of a sudden, they create music. Well, P.O.D. is not like that. We like to sit with each other and play music and figure stuff out. And so it's kind of been a rough thing. So we've been trying to write as individuals, but it's just a learning process. Not that it's difficult, it's just we like to get together like what a real band is supposed to do and hang out and talk and vibe out and just jam. That's what bands do. So, we're working on new stuff. I know we're gonna do the [20th-anniversary] re-release of 'Satellite' [P.O.D.'s fourth studio album this month], and then I'm sure soon after that we'll be dropping a single at some point."