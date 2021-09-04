CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DJ Seinfeld’s New Album ‘Mirrors’ Marks A Mature, Focused New Direction

By Mike Ali
this song is sick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmand Jakobsson, aka DJ Seinfeld, has separated himself from the pack by making beats guided by an idea of authenticity, true to the spirit of the early house pioneers. Earlier this year, we featured his equally optimistic and melancholic single, “U Already Know,” which we’ve had on repeat all summer long. Without further ado, we present to you DJ Seinfeld’s newest album, Mirrors, out now via Ninja Tune.

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
Musicdailyeasternnews.com

Kanye’s new album ‘lackluster’

I’ve liked Kanye’s music for a while now, but I’m pretty loyal to his older music. I would have listened to “Donda” in time, but all the hype around the album made me want to listen after it dropped. Unfortunately, that was shut down pretty quickly after the majority of listeners didn’t care for it.
Musicq106fm.com

Prepare for “cringiness” on Badflower’s new album

Badflower announced their latest album This Is How the World Ends with “Family,” a deeply dark, serious and emotionally vulnerable song about frontman Josh Katz‘s relationship with his own family. But, as Katz tells ABC Audio, the whole record isn’t as dark as that track. “‘Family’ is emotional and it...
Musicloudersound.com

Fractal Mirror return with new video for Shadow Man

Dutch prog rockers Fractal Mirror have released a video of brand new song Shadow Man which you can watch in full below. "Shadow Man is about a man searching for peace after dealing with the craziness of the world he sees each day " explains drummer and lyricist Frank Urbaniak. "Escaping in his dreams each night, only to have the dreams invaded by technology."
MusicMetalSucks

Whitechapel Teasing New Album?

Whitechapel have begun to post mysterious images on their Instagram account. Additionally, any prior content available on that account has now been deleted. Some fans believe these enigmatic posts are teasing the band’s next album. You can check them out below. Whitechapel entered the studio to begin recording their next...
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear Sting’s New Song ‘If It’s Love’ From Upcoming Album

Sting has announced a new album, The Bridge, which will arrive on Nov. 19. The first single from the LP, "If It's Love," is available now and can be heard below. "I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last,” Sting said in a press release. “’If It’s Love’ is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Sting Previews New Album ‘The Bridge’ With New Single ‘If It’s Love’

Just ahead of his 70th birthday, Sting has announced his 15th solo studio album, The Bridge, along with an upbeat new single, “If It’s Love.” The 10-track album will be released on November 19 via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records. “I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of...
MusicMusicRadar.com

DJ Seinfeld: "The debate is not whether lo-fi’s good or bad, but if that raw quality can bring something to a track"

Born in Malmö, Sweden, Armand Jakobsson comically birthed DJ Seinfeld in 2016 having binge-watched the iconic ’90s TV sitcom following a relationship breakup. Although his main project at the time was titled Rimbaudian, the public picked up on DJ Seinfeld’s raw and ready sound thanks to seminal tracks like U, created in the spirit of the early house pioneers.
Hip Hopthis song is sick

Mindset Fuses Heavy Bass & Hip Hop On New EP, ‘Everyone Sounds Like’

Philadelphia producer, Mindset, obliterates genre limitations with a refreshingly diverse sonic palate that has entranced bass enthusiasts far and wide. He’s taken the underground bass scene by storm by fusing the rawness of modular sounds with the swagger of modern day hip hop and has just unveiled his newest, self-released EP, Everyone Sounds Like.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: DJ Seinfeld - Mirrors

DJ Seinfeld, real name Armand Jakobsson, has released his sophomore album Mirrors. The album was recorded in Malmo and Berlin and was partially a result of a tragic family situation that forced him to be home a lot more. His father had a stroke a few years ago, which meant he had to spend more time with his family and gave him a better sense of what is important.
Musicthis song is sick

Maya Jane Coles Announces New Album ‘Night Creature,’ Drops 3 New Songs

One of house and techno’s most prized artists, Maya Jane Coles, has announced a brand new album. The project is called Night Creature, and it will be her third studio album under this moniker (she also makes music under Nocturnal Sunshine and CAYAM). Instead of just giving us one lead single alongside this news, Maya has delivered three new tracks so that we can preview Night Creature.
Musicthis song is sick

PREMIERE | Hydraulix Drops A Buzzing Banger “Break Em Down,” Off New Album

You know the name, you know the ensuing chaos, brace yourselves for our exclusive premiere of Hydraulix’s new track, “Break Em Down,” coming to us from the calamitous collective, WAKAAN. The Australian bass bringer drops the tempo but ups the ante on this new offering, using some epic vocalization to...
Musicthis song is sick

WEIRDO Releases Non-Genre Conforming ‘A MIXTAPE FOR HEARTBREAK (2008-2020)’

Berlin-based producer, WEIRDO, has been on a mission to do things his own way since reappearing onto the scene earlier this year. After a succession of strong releases during 2020-21, he’s set to release his non-genre-conforming mixtape, A MIXTAPE FOR HEARTBREAK (2008-2020), a collection of ten tracks rotating around the sphere of lost love and new beginnings.
Musicthis song is sick

RHNO Delivers Another Delightful Indie Rock Track “Like The Magic”

Back in August, we had the pleasure of discovering indie rock group RHNO. The Brooklyn-based duo is back at it again with their latest single “Like Magic“. RHNO’s sound is best described as a modern revival of the indie music we loved in the mid-2010s. Like their previous releases, “Like Magic” is a pleasant, guitar-centered track. The sunny vocals shine over warm chords and zippy little guitar riffs. However, this song leans into more psychedelic territory. We’re treated to a dialed-up second half of the track, with an amped-up, echoing bass line on the bridge, and reverb-heavy synth. With this latest release, RHNO makes a strong case to be a future mainstay in our indie music rotation. After earning a spot on Spotify’s fresh finds playlist, it’s really only a matter of time before they blow up. We definitely recommend checking out this track using the link below. Enjoy!
Musicthis song is sick

Mazoulew Shows Off Musical Versatility with Moody Single “Ki Lo”

Mazoulew is one of the producers we appreciate for his ability to blur the boundaries of sound. For the third single off his Movements EP, slated for mid-October, the Britain-bred, Italy-based musician devised a dynamic and brooding track that puts his versatility on bright display. He self-released “Ki Lo” over the weekend, and we are totally enraptured by this tune.
Musicthis song is sick

A-Trak Delivers Groovy House Remix of Chet Faker’s “Feel Good”

Chet Faker and A-Trak was a combo that we didn’t know we needed. Sometimes a remix just makes so much sense that you wonder how it’s never happened before. This past Friday, Chet Faker enlisted the ever-evolving talents of A-Trak to remix his track “Feel Good,” which came off of his most recent album, Hotel Surrender.
Musicthis song is sick

Tom Misch Drops Three New Songs, Five Timeless Covers on ‘Quarantine Sessions’ EP

You can always depend on Tom Misch for the freshest licks and lushest vibes. The singing, songwriting guitar virtuoso has become a favorite of ours with his jazz-tinted, genre-blending abilities. Last year, Misch and Yussef Dayes released the intoxicating album, What Kinda Music, but in true Tom fashion, his guitar was never far off in his downtime.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

P.O.D. Is Working On A New Album

In a recent interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval confirmed that the three-time Grammy Award-nominated rock quartet has spent some of the coronavirus downtime compiling ideas for its next album. "Yes, we've been working on a new record," he said. "I think everybody has during the whole COVID time. But not being able to go jam — I mean, we're a band that jams. A lot of these new bands all live in different states, and they just send files, and all of a sudden, they create music. Well, P.O.D. is not like that. We like to sit with each other and play music and figure stuff out. And so it's kind of been a rough thing. So we've been trying to write as individuals, but it's just a learning process. Not that it's difficult, it's just we like to get together like what a real band is supposed to do and hang out and talk and vibe out and just jam. That's what bands do. So, we're working on new stuff. I know we're gonna do the [20th-anniversary] re-release of 'Satellite' [P.O.D.'s fourth studio album this month], and then I'm sure soon after that we'll be dropping a single at some point."

Comments / 0

Community Policy