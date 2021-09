Italian artist Samuele Scelfo shares the electrifying, My Father in Ibiza 1988 EP inspired by his father’s vinyl collection from the late ’80s!. Rising Italian DJ and producer, Samuele Scelfo is delivering some heat to the tech-house realm and knows how to get everyone moving in just the right way. Since first breaking onto the scene, he’s turned up dancefloors with his high percussion beats and versatile cuts and isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. He proved this earlier this year when he brought to life “Brollex Pops,” a high-intensity track brimming in extravagant sounds and magnetic synths, and the X-Ray EP as well.