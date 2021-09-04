BabyJake’s Debut Album, ‘The Sun Wakes Up Earlier Now,’ Is Full Of Swagger & Flare
BabyJake is a modern day rockstar who carries the style, swagger, and spirit of the seventies, but still maintains a fresh fire. The Florida-born and LA-based singer, songwriter, and producer exudes enough star power to pull off a cowboy hat and flare jeans, but he’s also a byproduct of the times with a natural fondness for viral impact. This weekend marked a huge milestone for the upcoming artist as he released his debut album, The Sun Wakes Up Earlier Now.thissongissick.com
Comments / 0