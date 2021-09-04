Texas abortion law the latest in a pattern of restrictions from the GOP-controlled Legislature

The Biden Administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution” and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court perhaps within a matter of weeks.The high court has already been asked to weigh in on the law once. The justices voted 5-4 not to intervene to prevent it from taking effect, but they said further challenges were possible.Here are some questions...