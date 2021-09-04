CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas abortion law the latest in a pattern of restrictions from the GOP-controlled Legislature

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Every time the Legislature has convened over the past decade, tightening abortion restrictions has been a perennial priority for conservative lawmakers. And for the past several sessions, as Republicans have held sway in both chambers, they have largely succeeded in chipping away at abortion access, testing the boundaries of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion.

Congress & CourtsBangor Daily News

Supreme Court rules on abortion after Congress defaults

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. The U.S. Supreme Court just sent a strong signal that it could soon change its collective mind and rule that a woman has no...
Texas StateWashington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
LawPosted by
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

The Biden Administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution” and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court perhaps within a matter of weeks.The high court has already been asked to weigh in on the law once. The justices voted 5-4 not to intervene to prevent it from taking effect, but they said further challenges were possible.Here are some questions...
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

DOJ Files Suit in Effort to Void the Texas Anti-Abortion Law (1)

Attorney General Garland calls law ‘clearly unconstitutional’. Analyst cites difficulty in targeting who to sue under the law. The Justice Department sought to put a quick stop to a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas after the Supreme Court refused to do so, seeking an emergency injunction to block it long enough for a court to rule it unconstitutional.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Editorial: To stop the Texas abortion law, Congress has to act

For nearly half a century, the federal courts could be counted on to protect women and their constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in four major rulings — starting with Roe v. Wade — that women have a right to an abortion up to the point of viability of the fetus at about 24 weeks and could not be hindered by onerous requirements.
Texas Statephillytrib.com

Texas's abortion law is a nightmare for women - and a warning to the nation

Texas’s newly imposed anti-abortion law combines the viciousness of flat-out abortion bans and the MAGA crowd’s penchant for bullying and harassment. The law prohibits abortions six weeks after a woman’s last period, putting her well-being and life choices under the thumb of the state. Republicans intend to enforce the law by incentivizing people to make claims against anyone assisting a woman to obtain such an abortion by offering a $10,000 bounty. Without any state enforcement, the ability of plaintiffs to challenge the law is limited.
Texas Statefox9.com

Justice Department files lawsuit against Texas over abortion law

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution." The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid, "to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated."
Texas StateDaily Beast

The DoJ Plays Whac-a-Mole to Try tp Save Roe From Texas Abortion Law

When the United States sued Texas on Thursday it was the latest hit in a seemingly endless game of Whac-a-Mole legal attempts to protect abortion rights. The Department of Justice is hoping that a federal district court in West Texas will do what the Supreme Court did not when it refused to grant an injunction last week to stop the law, which bans all abortions after 6 weeks, from taking effect.
Texas Statechestertownspy.org

From and Fuller: The Texas GOP Abortion Law and Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment. This week, From and Fuller discuss the politically high risk Republican abortion law passed in Texas and Joe Biden’s equally daunting $3.5 trillion spending bill that would far exceed Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs in the 1960s in both cost and expansiveness.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more voting restrictions in the booming state, after Democrats spent months protesting what they say are efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP’s eroding dominance. Abbott signed the sweeping changes...

