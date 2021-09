Turnovers, big plays, and a stout Viking defense spoil River Bluff’s varsity football’s Tropical Night in The Swamp on Friday 33-10. Even though the final score does not reflect it, the game was up for grabs for three quarters. The Gators blocked a couple of Spring Valley field goal attempts early but could not keep highly-touted Viking quarterback DeQuandre Smith out of the endzone. A botched snap on the extra point made the score 6-0, which is where it would stand at the end of the first quarter.