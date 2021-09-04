CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady Hopes to be in Tampa Bay 'For Many Years'

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 6 days ago

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may be 44-years-old, but it doesn't sound like he's thinking about retirement anytime soon.

Brady signed with Tampa Bay last offseason and helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl.

"Whatever I thought I was getting into, it's been so much better," Brady told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "As good as I could've envisioned, it's been even more enjoyable than that. It's pretty much a different life than being in the Northeast. I had a great 20 years and I never want to take away from that. Also, this experience has been amazing. It's a small city. Everything is close. The airport is close. Work is close. We live on the water."

The Buccaneers kept all 22 of their starters, plus they added another weapon on offense—one that Bengals fans are familiar with—by signing veteran running back Giovani Bernard.

Brady's new life and new teammates in Tampa Bay have him thinking about playing beyond the 2021 season.

"Hopefully, I'll be here a long time. For many years," Brady said.

How long can he do it? That's a question that no one can answer at this stage of the game. He's still one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

If Brady returns in 2022, then the Bengals will get a chance to take down the GOAT with Tampa Bay on the schedule. Joe Burrow would probably enjoy going up against one of the many quarterbacks he grew up watching.

Brady has two years left on his contract after restructuring his deal this offseason.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, including exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
360
Followers
872
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Tampa Bay#Bucs#The Tampa Bay Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Cowboys' Dak Prescott admits he wasn't Tom Brady fan, but learned to 'idolize' him

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is back in the saddle after missing most of the 2020 season recovering from a gruesome ankle injury he suffered in Week 5. Prescott enters his sixth season as the Cowboys' signal-caller by facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night. Prescott and Brady, who enters his 22nd NFL season, have faced off only once before.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Rookie Takes Shot at QB Tom Brady

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa might just be about to learn a lesson taught him by old professor Tom Brady. On Thursday, the Dallas D-lineman was asked to address the “weaknesses” of the upcoming opponent Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ legendary star. And Osa pulled an “oops.”. “He’s not very...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFLPosted by
Us Weekly

Tom Brady’s Son Jack, 13, Takes His New Job as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ball Boy ‘Very Seriously’

Following in dad’s footsteps! Tom Brady‘s eldest son, Jack, scored a sporty summer job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and is already making an impression. “@Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week,” the former New England Patriots quarterback, 44, wrote alongside an Instagram Story snap of his 13-year-old son beside him on the practice field. “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously. … Just like his dad!!”
NFLkshb.com

Starting NFL Quarterbacks Ranked Ahead Of The 2021 Season

The 2021 NFL season is nearly upon us, and as fantasy football drafts rage across the nation, many are wondering which team is in position to win it all come February. While skill at every position is important, we all know a championship-caliber team usually starts with a great quarterback.
NFLESPN

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski carry Tampa Bay Buccaneers past Dallas Cowboys

TAMPA, Fla. -- The "Tommy and Gronky" show with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski picked up right where it left off, with two touchdowns, or "tuddies," as they call them, matching their two "tuddies" from Super Bowl LV in a riveting 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday night.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys at Bucs score: Tom Brady spoils Dak Prescott's magical return, guides Tampa Bay to game-winning FG

What ... a ... game. If you believed the Dallas Cowboys would be roundly thumped by Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, you couldn't have been more wrong. Sure, Dak Prescott hadn't played a snap of regular-season football in 334 days and, sure, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl 214 days ago, but the past is the past and the present is a gift -- this regular-season opener being exactly that: a gift for NFL fans worldwide. The Cowboys took the Buccaneers to the brink before their mistakes ultimately caught up with them -- Brady and Co. escaping a nail-biter with a 31-29 win at Raymond James Stadium thanks to a Ryan Succop 36-yarder with two seconds remaining.

Comments / 0

Community Policy