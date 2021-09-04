Tom Brady Hopes to be in Tampa Bay 'For Many Years'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may be 44-years-old, but it doesn't sound like he's thinking about retirement anytime soon.

Brady signed with Tampa Bay last offseason and helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl.

"Whatever I thought I was getting into, it's been so much better," Brady told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "As good as I could've envisioned, it's been even more enjoyable than that. It's pretty much a different life than being in the Northeast. I had a great 20 years and I never want to take away from that. Also, this experience has been amazing. It's a small city. Everything is close. The airport is close. Work is close. We live on the water."

The Buccaneers kept all 22 of their starters, plus they added another weapon on offense—one that Bengals fans are familiar with—by signing veteran running back Giovani Bernard.

Brady's new life and new teammates in Tampa Bay have him thinking about playing beyond the 2021 season.

"Hopefully, I'll be here a long time. For many years," Brady said.

How long can he do it? That's a question that no one can answer at this stage of the game. He's still one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

If Brady returns in 2022, then the Bengals will get a chance to take down the GOAT with Tampa Bay on the schedule. Joe Burrow would probably enjoy going up against one of the many quarterbacks he grew up watching.

Brady has two years left on his contract after restructuring his deal this offseason.

