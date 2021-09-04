CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Have Monster Season According to Latest Projections

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has had his fair share of struggles during the preseason, but that isn't stopping some from having high expectations for the Bengals rookie wide receiver.

According to Sports Illustrated's latest projections, Chase is expected to lead the Bengals in receptions (95), yards (1,344) and receiving touchdowns (10).

That would be a Bengals rookie record in all categories. It would also bode well for Cincinnati's chances of exceeding expectations this season after finishing with just six wins total over the past two years.

When the Bengals took Chase with the fifth overall pick in April's draft, they believed he could have that type of impact. He's had drop issues during training camp, but he's certainly going to get plenty of opportunities to make big plays.

Head coach Zac Taylor has used Chase all over the field. He'll get the ball in a variety of ways from screen passes and drag routes to deep passes downfield.

The projections may be a bit unrealistic, but expectations should be high for a guy that set records alongside Joe Burrow at LSU.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
360
Followers
872
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Brown#Marr#American Football#Ja Marr Chase Projected#Sports Illustrated#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reacts To Ja’Marr Chase’s Receiving Struggles

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The AFC North franchise believes Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow will form quite a passing duo over the next several years. On Sunday, Burrow and Chase connected on the field for the first time...
Yardbarker

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Becoming a Steal in Fantasy Football Drafts

When the Bengals selected Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he was expected to make an instant impact. He flourished alongside Joe Burrow in college and most believed the duo could pick up where they left off. That confidence led to Chase being one of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Fans Are Starting To Get Concerned With Ja’Marr Chase

Drops have plagued Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase throughout his first NFL preseason. Last weekend’s horrendous showing against Washington and again in team practice on Sunday might’ve just been an anomaly, but the 2021 first-round pick needed to prove otherwise in his next game. After another drop on...
FanSided

Ja’Marr Chase is facing too much pressure as a rookie wide receiver

Former LSU football wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase isn’t having much fun in the NFL right now. Chase was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. The pick was a bit controversial due to the Bengals’ need for offensive line help. Chase,...
NFLCincy Jungle

NFL analytics expert projects Bengals’ 2021 season

Cincinnati Bengals fans are hoping that 2021 is the year Zac Taylor turns things around. After winning only two games in his first year, and four games in his second, fans are hoping for a bigger leap in Year 3. However, NFL analytics expert Cynthia Frelund doesn’t see that happening....
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Explains Why He’s Been Dropping Passes

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase didn’t make a strong impression on the rest of the NFL this preseason, as he struggled to create separation on his routes and had a handful of drops. Although it’d be easy for Chase to get frustrated over his preseason struggles, the LSU product...
NFLCincy Jungle

Bengals News (9/5): The latest fantasy projections for Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Have Monster Season According to Latest Fantasy Football Projections. Vikings Week is here. In seven days the Bengals open the season (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 19) at Paul Brown Stadium against Minnesota and Bengaldom weighs in. Bengals: What happened to former players during 53-man...
On3.com

Ja'Marr Chase admits he 'left a lot out there' during preseason struggles

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase did not have the strong preseason that he was looking for. The Bengals selected the former LSU star receiver with the fifth overall pick, reuniting him with former collegiate teammate Joe Burrow. Burrow and Chase saw great success together at LSU and are looking to carry that into the NFL. After a shaky first preseason, Chase feels like he left a lot out there during his struggles.
NFL247Sports

Ja'Marr Chase working to correct drop issues

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase has had issues with dropped passes this preseason. And he told ESPN that he was working to improve those problems. "I know I left a lot of stuff out there," Chase said. "But that's all in time for me to get better, of course. I'm not afraid to get better. That's what I'm here for -- to work, to get better, make the team better, make the organization better."
ClutchPoints

Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase finally comes up with explanation for dropped passes

It’s not unusual for a rookie to struggle right out of the gate in the NFL. But when you’re drafted as high as Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, there will always be pressure to show immense potential from the get-go. That’s just not being the case for the Chase, who’s been setting bust alarms on with reports of issues with dropped passes in training camp and in the preseason games.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja'Marr Chase wants to put Vikings' Patrick Peterson on his highlight reel

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings think they got big upgrades on the boundaries this offseason. For the Bengals, it was drafting wideout Ja’Marr Chase at fifth overall. For the Vikings, it was signing veteran corner Patrick Peterson. Both are former LSU guys — and Chase would like to...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Ja'Marr Chase takes issues with the NFL-style football: "The ball is different"

When Ja’Marr Chase was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, many believed his chemistry with Joe Burrow from LSU would help create an unstoppable duo. However, things haven’t gone swimmingly this summer, with Chase plagued by drops throughout the preseason. According to Chase, it’s literally the NFL-style football that’s been giving...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ja’Marr Chase has a brutal realization about the NFL ahead of Week 1

Ja’Marr Chase had exactly the opposite of what Bengals fans want to hear ahead of his Week 1 debut. Let the wave of Week 1 excitement wash over you. Appreciate the sensation of hope that all fan bases feel, believing this is the year they will watch a Super Bowl journey through to completion. Watch…the ball screaming toward your head??
FanSided

Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase has weak excuse for preseason struggles

It was a frustrating preseason for Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase, who had a difficult time holding onto the football. Through three preseason games, the rookie out of LSU hauled in just one pass while dropping the others thrown his direction. The second preseason game was particularly hard to watch,...
ClutchPoints

Ja’Marr Chase claps back at PFT report of ‘harder to catch’ NFL ball

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been trending on social media on Thursday after a report surfaced about Chase’s struggles in the preseason. His dropped passes have been quite noticeable and considering he was a top-five pick, Bengals fans have been rather concerned. Early Thursday morning, ProFootballTalk...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bengals Rookie Ja’Marr Chase Has Concerning Admission

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase didn’t live up to the hype in the preseason, dropping multiple passes and struggling to create separation during his routes. When talking about his preseason struggles, Chase said that his concentration on the field needs to be better. “If you look back at it,...
New York Post

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase has insane reason for drops: ‘The ball is different’

Ja’Marr Chase is still trying to get adjusted from college ball to the pros, with an extra emphasis on the ball. The former LSU wide receiver, who was selected fifth overall in the draft by the Cincinnati Bengals this year, has raised some eyebrows after speaking about how it is harder to pick up the NFL football on his routes.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Clarifies What He Said About The Football

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase raised some eyebrows with recent comments he made about the NFL football. In a recent interview with the Bengals’ official website, Chase noted that the ball is bigger and lacks the white stripe on the side that makes it more visible. Many took those comments as his excuse for a number of drops he made in training camp and preseason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy