slowthai live at Leeds Festival 2021

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe penultimate gallery from Live4ever’s coverage of Leeds Festival 2021 features Sunday’s Main Stage West performer slowthai. slowthai was at Leeds Festival after the release of his second record TYRON; part confession, part reaction to his life since the release of debut album Nothing Great About Britain. “‘terms’ is an...

www.live4ever.uk.com

MusicNME

Watch Sam Fender join Declan McKenna for performance of ‘Brazil’ at Leeds Festival

Sam Fender joined Declan McKenna for a performance of ‘Brazil’ at Leeds Festival earlier this afternoon (August 28) – watch the footage below. After making his main stage debut at Reading yesterday, McKenna performed again at its sister festival this afternoon. However, this time he was joined by the ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ singer on guitar for the last song of his set.
MusicNME

Stormzy live at Reading Festival 2021: festival return is another rockstar moment

Stormzy, like us, has had a lot to think about over the past 18 months. One of his last UK performances was Glastonbury 2019, a momentous triumph for the London rapper and the scene that’s historically been overlooked by festivals – his performance packed with statement songs and striking iconography. So how does he try and top that? Well, perhaps he doesn’t need to. There’s a different energy to tonight’s show at Reading Festival 2021 – this was his rockstar set: looser, faster and funner.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Notable Releases of the Week (9/10)

It was a short week due to Labor Day, but not a less busy one, so let's just get straight to the music. I highlight eight new albums below, Bill tackles Saint Etienne, Amyl & the Sniffers, The Bevis Frond, and more in Bill's Indie Basement, and here are a number of honorable mentions: James Blake, Bomba Estéreo, Colleen Green, Matthew E. White, Face To Face, Spencer., Tony Seltzer (ft. Wiki, Mavi, Eartheater, Lucki, Jam City, Lil Ugly Mane & more), Sneaker Pimps (grab one of the last copies of our exclusive vinyl), Heartless Bastards, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Andrew WK, Pokey LaFarge, Mehenet, Mastiff, Common, ShooterGang Kony, Teejay3k, Paul Wall, Ralo, Chrome Waves, Delta Sleep, Zealot R.I.P., AZ, Silence Equals Death, Riddy Arman, Sleigh Bells, Jazz Cartier, Starless, Slothrust, Broadside Hacks, Jason Anderson, Domingæ (Föllakzoid), The Stranglers, The Vaccines, Maston, I Feel Fine, Sarah Davachi, AJ Davila, Steve Hackett, Pays P., Julia Bardo, the Gully Boys EP, the Machinedrum EP, the Girl K EP, the second Militarie Gun EP of 2021, the King Krule live album, the Spanish-language version of Elvis Costello's This Year's Model, the Kevin Devine album with re-imaginings of old songs, the Woody Guthrie tribute album (ft. Waxahatchee, Mark Lanegan, Colter Wall, Swamp Dogg & more), and the Metallica tribute album + Black Album box.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Album Stream: Yebba – Dawn

Many Drake fans tend to applaud his “time-stamp” records and his records that start with the word “the,” but there is hardly ever any love shown to his interludes. From “Bria’s Interlude” on So Far Gone to “Good Ones Go” on Take Care, Drake has consistently nailed his interludes. At times, he uses his interludes as a way to pass the mic to another talented artist. In the past, he’s called on Omarion and Jorja Smith to do the honors. On his most recent album, Certified Lover Boy, he called on Yebba. “Yebba’s Heartbreak” provided a much-needed break before things changed course with “No Friends In The Industry.” It also introduced many casual fans to the singer who delivered “My Mind” and shined on “How Deep Is Your Love” with PJ Morton.
Musicthesource.com

Baby Keem Drops ‘The Melodic Blue’ Album and “issues” Video

Baby Keem officially leads the pgLang train out of the station. Baby Keem has released his new album, The Melodic Blue, and a video for the single “issues,” directed by Dave Free. The new album has Keem all over it. Not only does he perform, but has written and produced...
Musicx1065.com

Listen to Iggy Pop's contribution to 'The Velvet Underground & Nico' tribute album

Iggy Pop has released a cover of The Velvet Underground's "European Son." The track was recorded in collaboration with guitarist Matt Sweeney -- formerly of the Billy Corgan-led band Zwan -- for an upcoming compilation paying tribute to The Velvets' 1967 debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.
Musicdistrictchronicles.com

Jack Grealish came on stage with Stormzy at Leeds Festival and people are confused

When major music stars headline the UK’s biggest festivals, they usually have a few surprises up their sleeve, with special guests often waiting backstage. Most of the time, these are fellow artists, but one guest brought out by rapper Stormzy during his headline set at Leeds Festival on Saturday has left music fans scratching their heads.
Jefferson, MElcnme.com

Local Musicians Featured at Live Edge Music Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Midcoast Conservancy will hold the ninth annual Live Edge Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.; the music will run until 6 p.m. Four music acts, local food including pizza from the OG Hootenanny...
MusicNo Treble

Jeff Beck/Buddy Guy: Live at Crossroads Festival 2010

Here’s a great clip from the Crossroads Festival in 2010, which kicks off with Jeff Beck performing with Rhonda Smith on bass and EUB, Jason Rebello on keyboards, and Narada Michael Walden on drums. The band tears it up on “Hammerhead” (00:00), then brings things back down on “Nessum Dorma” (05:15).
MusicStereogum

Stream Metallica’s Blacklist Tribute Album Feat. My Morning Jacket, Mac DeMarco, Corey Taylor, & More

A few months ago, Metallica announced that they were planning some elaborate 30th anniversary celebrations for their 1991 self-titled “Black Album” that included a tribute album of covers featuring contributions from 53 different artists. We’ve heard quite a few of them already, from such esteemed names as Weezer, St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, Kamasi Washington, Chris Stapleton, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, and others, and there are still plenty more where that came from.
edmsauce.com

Nick Elliot & GT_Ofice – Wild Hearts (Feat. Jantine)

Fast rising dance-producer Nick Elliott is back with an absolute banger titled ‘Wild Hearts‘. For the occasion, he teamed up with another name to watch: GT_Ofice, a former child actor who fell in love with music and creating beats and has now already amassed millions of streams on Spotify. “Wild...
MusicStereogum

Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney – “European Son” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

On the forthcoming tribute album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, a whole lot of great artists come together to cover every song on the Velvet Underground’s classic 1967 debut. The late Hal Willner started work on the compilation before he died of COVID-19 last year, and the album features some truly intriguing combinations of songs and musicians. We’ve already heard Kurt Vile doing “Run Run Run,” Matt Berninger doing “I’m Waiting For The Man,” and Courtney Barnett doing “I’ll Be Your Mirror.” Today, we get to hear Iggy Pop get truly insane with it.
MusicJamBase

Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney Cover Velvet Underground’s ‘European Son’

Iggy Pop joined forces with Matt Sweeney to cover The Velvet Underground’s “European Son.” Out today, the pair’s rendition is the latest taste of the forthcoming I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico compilation, due out via Verve Records on September 24. I’ll Be Your...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

Hello from the Carters! Beyoncé stuns in stylish flared jeans in new smiley photos with husband Jay-Z. Good evening from the Carters. Beyoncé shared sweet new snapshots with Jay-Z on Instagram. The “Mood 4 Eva” singer, 40, and her rapper husband, real name Shawn Carter, 51, are all smiles as they wrap one hand around each other in the photos shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that appear to have been taken on a boat.

