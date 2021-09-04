Ramona Reed was the apple of my eye. Ramona passed away August 29, and will always be remembered. My mother taught how to love and understand, I love you so much ma! You will always be missed forever but never forgotten. My mother taught me never to settle and always rise to the top, and never stop. Now you are in heaven looking down at me where you always wanted to be. Now you’re looking down at me smiling and I will continue to make you proud. I love you ma, forever and always.