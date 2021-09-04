CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Seen as 'a positive step by the community,' August vaccinations jump 50% in Danville, Pittsylvania County

By Charles Wilborn
GoDanRiver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears the surge of COVID-19 cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District spurred more residents to roll up their sleeves for a vaccination last month. Inoculations jumped about 50% in August compared to July, according to an analysis of data from the Virginia Department of Health. Nearly two-thirds of the almost 5,700 jabs administered last month were first-doses, indicating more Danville and Pittsylvania County residents sought out the shots of protection.

