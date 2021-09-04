CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Buttigieg and his husband announce the birth of their adopted son and daughter

 6 days ago
CNN –Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their twin son and daughter on Saturday.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” Buttigieg tweeted. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

Buttigieg shared last month that he and Chasten, an author and former teacher, had become first-time parents.

“The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us,” he shared at the time, adding that they had wanted to grow their family for some time.

The couple was married in 2018.

The Buttigiegs are also parents to two dogs — Truman and Buddy.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

