Black Monk Brewery's Free Comedy Night

DJ Douggpound (Adultswim, Tim & Eric) Manus (Bojack Horseman, Broad City) Jeff Buck (IT’S HIS BIRTHDAY!) + Cappuccino Brown, Kate Mason, Vee Bentley, & Mikel Albagdadi. We’ve been working hard to provide a safe way for our guests to experience live comedy in an outdoor and socially distanced setting and are excited to offer that on the roof of Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles. When guests arrive they will be sat a safe distance from others in their assigned seats. MASKS ARE REQUIRED of all guests — if you do not have one, you will be turned away. Prior to seating, temperatures will be taken via a contactless thermometer. We have hired security on hand throughout the show to ensure the safety of our guests by helping enforce these rules that we have set.