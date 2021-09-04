CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Black Monk Brewery's free comedy night! We have a showcase of local and tri-state up and coming comics giving you their best 15 mins! The event itself is free, there is usually a food truck to help your hunger, and great beers on tap. Weather permitting the show will be outside so bring your own chairs to guarantee a seat, and if the weather isn't being nice the show will go on inside. This month's comics are: Anthony Morelli Anne Casper Jason Moliterno Stacey Fluerime Johnny Lee Dam Brett Thomas.

