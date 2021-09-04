New York Mets hopes may have taken another major blow

Aside from playing better baseball, there is nothing the New York Mets could have done recently to avoid the public crosshairs. They are a professional sports team, and they play in New York, and their playoff odds were north of 70 percent at the end of July. Then they went 9–19 in August, and now they’re almost all the way out of the pennant race. Baseball teams that do not play in New York have been raked over the tabloid coals for less than that.