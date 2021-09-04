CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: The Aftermath of the Storm

By Thad Appelman, Northwest side
 6 days ago

We lost Vietnam to Communism at a cost — now we love their products. We lost Afghanistan at a HUGE cost in lives and money — and it instantly went back to an even stronger Taliban rule. Maybe it’s just time we stop invading countries on the knee-jerk reaction of a President.

