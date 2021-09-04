Billie Eilish Shines In Live Concert Film ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles’

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Billie Eilish shared The World’s A Little Blurry, an Apple TV+ documentary that followed the creation of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and the whirlwind of stardom that followed its release. In the film, the 19-year-old singer’s success is depicted visually with footage from sold-out concerts packed to the brim with passionate fans screaming every word of every song back at her. In her latest live concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, out now on Disney+, Eilish performs her sophomore album from top to bottom without a single doting audience member physically present – and yet her star power on stage shines just the same.

