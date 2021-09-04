Letter: Appreciation
Faithfully they come, week after week, rain or shine. The drivers slowly move the big trucks along, allowing time for the automatic arms to reach out to embrace and lift the large, dull green bins, dumping their contents and returning them to the ground. Then on to the next dull green bin and another embrace, taking away, out of sight, out of mind, that week's cast offs we call garbage. Try to imagine your life without these unsung heroes. Kneel in awe and gratitude, in appreciation of these Lords of the Landfills. Faithfully they come, week after week, rain or shine.tucson.com
