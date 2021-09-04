Lakers News: Malik Monk Getting Into The NFT Market

It is hard to believe, but it has been less than a year since the Los Angeles Lakers triumphantly won the 2020 NBA Championship. The Lakers were unfortunately not able to celebrate their title run properly due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and it was later revealed that players like Anthony Davis pushed the team for a parade. The roster is vastly different after their title, with only Davis, LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard remaining though players like Danny Green still are showing love to the franchise.