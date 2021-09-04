CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Malik Monk Getting Into The NFT Market

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers, Malik Monk, Golden State Warriors, Russell Westbrook, National Basketball Association, Patrick Mahomes, National Film and Television School, Tom Brady. In the world of cryptocurrency, one of the biggest growing markets over the past year has been non-fungible tokens or NFTs. An NFT is a unique digital asset representing ownership of real-world items and is often used for art and music. But it has also exploded in the sports world as things such as NBA Top Shot have transformed the trading card community, and now one of the newest Los Angeles Lakers players is looking to get into the market.

