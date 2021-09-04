Skate traffic picks up at rink for free Friday

Feel like skating?

If it's Friday night, and you're a Purdue student, you can do it at Great United Skates on Earl Avenue for free.

Starting Fri. 3, Purdue students started rolling into the rink to hang out.

The rink doesn't normally get a lot of Boilermakers, co-owner Stephanie Muñoz said. Whether it's because they're too busy, they're low on cash or the rink is too far from campus, the hope is to get more students in skates.

Some students came as soon as the rink opened at 7:30 p.m., Muñoz said.

First-year engineering students Jack Huckenpoehler and Liam Moloney chose the spot to celebrate a birthday, they said.

One of their friend's dads saw the free Friday ad on social media, and they said they thought it would be a good place to celebrate.

While they say they've never roller-skated before, Huckenpoehler said he hoped his ice-skating experience would transfer over well.

Great United Skates opens at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. Purdue students that show a current PUID get free admission on Fridays through the end of September.