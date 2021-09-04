CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy vs. Marshall: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshall Thundering Herd and the Navy Midshipmen will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 4 at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Marshall finished a solid 7-2 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 17-10 defeat to the Buffalo Bulls in the Camellia Bowl. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Navy (3-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

