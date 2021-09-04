Navy vs. Marshall: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Last Season Records: Cincinnati 9-1; Miami (OH) 2-1 The Miami (OH) RedHawks are 0-5 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since September of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. They will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 4 at Nippert Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. While the RedHawks were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 2-1. Meanwhile, after a 9-1 record last season and an appearance in the Peach Bowl, Cincinnati is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.