Biden to travel to New Jersey, New York next week to survey Hurricane Ida storm damage

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden will travel to New Jersey and New York next week to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Ida after it caused severe flood damage on the east coast. The president's plan to visit Manville, New Jersey, and Queens, New York, on Tuesday comes after he surveyed damaged neighborhoods in Louisiana Friday to observe the storm's impact there, particularly in suburbs surrounding New Orleans.

