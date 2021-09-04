CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers Report: Team Previously Had Interest in Reunion With Another Big

By Sam Yip
Posted by 
AllLakers
AllLakers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqr70_0bmmxkFV00

Earlier this summer, the Lakers were considering bringing back another big who could consistently catch lobs and block shots.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein,

League sources say that the Lakers had strong interest earlier in the summer in trying to reacquire Damian Jones, but Sacramento elected to retain Jones and make his contract guaranteed for the coming season even though the Kings already have Richaun Holmes, Tristan Thompson, Alex Len and (yes, still) Marvin Bagley III.

Last season, Jones played on several 10-day contracts with the Phoenix Suns, Lakers, and Sacramento Kings. He finished out the year with the Kings, and they recently decided to guarantee his contract for the upcoming season.

When the Lakers were down multiple bigs late in February and March, Jones played in eight games for the team averaging 14 minutes.

Although a minuscule sample size, the one stat that stands out is how he converted 16 of his 17 shot attempts while playing with the Lakers. Much of his role was to finish plays around the rim. Per Basketball Reference, the average distance of his shot attempts were 1.8 feet.

Once the Kings decided to guarantee his contract, the Lakers moved ahead and signed DeAndre Jordan yesterday. With the increasing likelihood Marc Gasol will not return with the team, the Lakers needed insurance at the five, and currently have Dwight Howard and Jordan as back up bigs.

Even though the Lakers were not able to get Jones, it is observant to see the type of centers the front office is going after. After a change of pace big like Gasol—who spread the floor and allowed James and Dennis Schroder to penetrate the paint to generate offense—it looks like the team is going back to the traditional bigs to pair with James. (ie. JaVale McGee, Howard, Montrezl Harrell).

Comments / 23

AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
546
Followers
173
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Dwight Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers Report#League#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Reported DeAndre Jordan Contract

DeAndre Jordan is expected to sign a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers when he clears waivers, per Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Brooklyn Nets traded Jordan to the Detroit Pistons, who agreed to buy out the remainder of Jordan's contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy